Never scrimp on fake fingernails. If you’ve ever picked up a set of those mega-cheap ones when you were in a rush, I have no doubt you completely understand what I’m talking about. How discomforting is it to have one of those slippery little rascals flick across a room? Have you ever nailed someone upside the head? Now that’s just embarrassing. But it’s the absolute worst when you’re at a fancy event, smiling awkwardly with your face redder than the most crimson nail polish as you’re picking a rogue nail out of some stranger’s salad. No wait, actually the absolute worst would be if the stranger ate the salad before you got to it.
Isn’t it mind-boggling that so many women who are caught fishing through strangers’ salads were in fact warned about the wayward nails beforehand (as in, “before” applying them to the “hand”)? Why don’t they listen?
In the book of Zechariah, the Lord had told his people to be truthful and just, merciful and compassionate, to take care of each other, take care of strangers, and to think the best about each other. Did they listen? No. Zechariah 7:13 is probably one of the saddest verses in scripture: “‘When I called, they did not listen; so when they called, I would not listen,’ says the LORD Almighty.” Could it be any plainer? When he calls and we refuse to listen, then we will call and he will refuse to listen. Judgment comes when we won’t listen. People who don’t listen will undoubtedly get nailed in the worst way.
So how can we listen to God? We stay tuned in by reading his Word and obeying what we read. And we stay connected to him through prayer.
Refusing to listen is as foolish as wearing the worst nails to the nicest dinner. In Deuteronomy 30:19-21 we’re reminded that choosing to listen to God our Father is choosing life. “…love the LORD your God, listen to his voice, and hold fast to him. For the LORD is your life…” (Vv. 20-21).
We show love to our Father when we’re obediently listening and holding on to him. Nailing down obedience is nailing down love and life!
