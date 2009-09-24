Thursday, September 24, 2009
A Zamboni of My Ownie
My minivan has been running a little funky this week. So I decided maybe we should consider trading it in. And I’m thinking it’s time to go with something totally different. Like maybe a…ZAMBONI. See, now that would be fun. Who doesn’t love a convertible? And I’ve heard they go from 0 to 60 in, what, three months? I’m not sure what kind of mileage they get on the highway, but I’m guessing there’s not a safer vehicle out there. In an accident with even one of those heavy-duty luxury cars, the Zamboni still wins. In an accident with a compact? The compact is “compacter.” Icy roads? So not a problem.
Sometimes going outside the norm is good. It’s okay to have the courage to step outside our comfort zone and go against what society says is the standard. 1 Corinthians 16:13 says, “Be alert. Continue strong in the faith. Have courage, and be strong” (NCV). We need to courageously obey the call of God—whether he calls us to a subcompact, or a TANK.
Winter, spring, summer or fall, there’s no better way to live than in obedience to his call.
The Zamboni? A bit of a different season-related story there. Winter? We’re okay. Spring, summer and fall? Problem.
