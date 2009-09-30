Wednesday, September 30, 2009
Trick or Treat
Entering into October—that time of year where we have to endure all the ugly zombies, goblins and everything ooky and evil on just about every aisle of the grocery store. And some of the stuff has been there since August. Ew.
You know what makes this time of year tolerable, don’t you? It’s the anticipation of dipping into the kids’ Halloween candy buckets for months to come. Some parents admit it. Some hide it. But let’s face it, we’re all dippers. Some little dippers. Some big dippers. All dippers.
The “trick” part of the “trick or treat” comes in January when we can no longer touch our toes. Or SEE our toes. Dirty trick for those treats to play.
Celebrating chocolate is one thing. I’m all over that. But celebrating evil? That’s not for us. God’s word tells us to stay away from everything wicked. We can celebrate the Light Jesus brings into all this darkness. That’s an even better celebration than the celebration of chocolate.
Besides, I’m afraid one of these days I’ll get so into celebrating the treats that I’ll have on two different shoes…and never know it. Dirty trick.
