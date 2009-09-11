Friday, September 11, 2009
Sneeze-quake
I was born in Texas. We’re mostly big sneezers there. It’s widely accepted that Texans do everything bigger. No wimpy little “achoo.” No, my sneeze comes out in sort of a “Yah-hoo!” It could hardly get more Texan than that—unless maybe I roped and branded it. And it’s a real reverberater. It makes everyone within about a quarter-mile radius have ringing ears for an hour. My husband says my sneeze registers 8.7 on the Richter scale. He’s exaggerating, of course. Even if it does register it’s probably barely a 4.
But to top it all off, my husband also tells me I always sneeze in nines. I think it’s a little weird that he counts. But then maybe it’s a little like counting down a missile launch. Except that it’s really missile launch times nine. That’s a lot of ear-ringing. You know, reverberation is not always a good thing.
Here’s hoping we can add even more decibels in proclaiming the message of Christ to a hopeless world. We have the message they need. That’s hope that’s worth yahooing about. Hope not just times nine—hope times infinity.
So what do you say? How about we do some big honkin’, Texas-sized reverberating!
