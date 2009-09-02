Cellulite. Bubble Wrap. Same Thing.

Have I mentioned that I have perfect thighs? Perfect, I tell you. So to keep them in mint condition, I’ve covered them with this protective layer of cellulite. Kind of like bubble wrap. As a matter of fact, it even looks kind of like bubble wrap.
Hey, you can’t pay enough for this kind of protection. Though come to think of it, I’m rather “heavily” invested.
But my Heavenly Father? He provides a holy bubble wrap. It’s not just for the thighs. It’s for the life. Psalm 32:7 says, "Thou art my hiding place; Thou shalt preserve me from trouble; Thou shalt compass me about with songs of deliverance."
Even when troubles come, we can rest in knowing that our God ultimately preserves us. Our soul is wrapped up in the most complete, eternally bubble-wrapped way. When we’re tuned in to him, we can remember that protection—and we can hear that sweet song of preservation that surrounds us like the warmest, most comfy blanket.
The sweet sounds of the songs of deliverance? They’re sweeter than the sound of popping bubble wrap any old day.
