My 16-year-old is the youngest of five kids. That means that he’s suffered a lot of wedgies through the years. But hey, I figure that’ll give him stories he can tell his kids. Some parents tell their children about walking to and from school in the 12-foot snow—uphill both ways. Daniel will be able to tell his children that he spent a few years suffering through underwear with no waistbands. My friend Janet said he could call his stories “Wedgie Tales.”
It’s a good reminder that tough situations, like waistbands, come and go. The question is, how will we respond? Will we allow difficulties to strengthen us? Will we rest in our Heavenly Father’s presence, seeing life from his eternal perspective? Or will we try to squirm through on our own, pouting all along the way? Stories of grace under pressure are so much more fun to pass on to our children. Those stories will even answer a lot of their questions about life and how we should live it.
In the Amplified version of 2 Corinthians 4:16-17 we read, “Therefore we do not become discouraged, utterly spiritless, exhausted, and wearied out through fear. Though the outer man is progressively decaying and wasting away, yet our inner self is being progressively renewed day after day. For our light, momentary affliction, this slight distress of the passing hour, is ever more and more abundantly preparing and producing and achieving for us an everlasting weight of glory, beyond all measure, excessively surpassing all comparisons and all calculations, a vast and transcendent glory and blessedness never to cease!”
Waistbands? Here today, wedgied away tomorrow. But we’re to be focused on the things that are eternal—the unseen blessedness that never ceases. Verse 18 says, “Since we consider and look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen; for the things that are visible are temporal, brief and fleeting, but the things that are invisible are deathless and everlasting,” 2 Corinthians 4:18, AMP.
I’m fighting the urge to mention the fact that it says that visible things are “brief.” The invisible? Everlasting! Not ever-elastic. But deathless and everlasting, for sure. And ultimately, in our own personal “everlasting,” every question in this life—every why—will be answered.
Of course, there’s still one question left hanging at present: Would you call a person with no waistbands left a “Wedge-etarian”?
