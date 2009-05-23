Cocoa Puff Jewelry

Have I told you about the bracelet I once had? It was one of those pieces of jewelry that you get especially attached to. I hadn’t worn it for a few weeks, then one morning I went to put it on, and found that it was so not what it had been before. Gold tone? Not anymore. It had turned all brownish with these leprosy-looking bronzy splotches.
Yeah, I know. I probably don’t have to tell you it wasn’t one of your higher-end bracelets to begin with. But honestly, I could’ve strung Cocoa Puffs together and it would’ve looked better than this thing. Okay, so it probably would’ve stayed crunchy even in milk…but still. It’s just so sad when a good bracelet goes bad.
Life changes faster than the cheapest jewelry. But some things always remain the same:
*God is on the throne.
*If we know Christ, our eternity is sure.
*And there is grace for every disappointment. Bracelet disappointments—and the big disappointments, too. There’s a lot of comfort there.
I’d chat more, but I’m kind of hungry for Cocoa Puffs. Weird.
