I’m one of those take-no-risks kind of drivers. I’m just warning you, it can be really annoying to get behind me on one of those two-lane roads. I hate to pass on those little roads, no matter how much good, clear road I have ahead of me.
The other day, I was behind a slow-moving vehicle. It was one of those pieces of farm machinery that had machete-looking things poking out the side. No way I was passing that thing. I had enough road ahead to land a small plane and I still wouldn’t go around. It didn’t get embarrassing until someone passed me and the machete-machine in the same go-round, and I realized the vehicle passing us was carrying a prefab home.
I decided to just let it remind me that this world is not my home—prefab or otherwise. No need to get too comfy here. We’re only passing through (though that may take longer on certain roads).
1 Peter 1:17 says, “And if you call upon Him as your Father Who judges each one impartially according to what he does, then you should conduct yourselves with true reverence throughout the time of your temporary residence on the earth, whether long or short,” (AMP). The long and the short of it is that this truly is a temporary residence. Living out holiness, conducting ourselves with “true reverence”—that’s the right road at every speed.
And hey, Sunday is the first day of the week—the day Jesus rose from the dead—the day we set aside for special worship. So I think I’ll just decide to be flattered when someone calls me a Sunday driver!
No comments:
Post a Comment